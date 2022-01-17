SC Lottery
Weapon incidents double normal levels in Dorchester District 2

By Nick Reagan
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of times students have brought weapons to schools in Dorchester District Two quadrupled in 2021.

Just last week, security guards at Fort Dorchester High School found a weapon inside a students’ bag.

Finding weapons at school is still very unusual, but it’s becoming more common. In 2020, there were just 15 incidents across the district. Virtual schooling and the lack of students in district buildings can account for a low incident rate, but this year even dwarfs pre-pandemic rates.

Through a Freedom of Information Act Request, Live 5 has discovered there were 66 weapon incidents in the last year, up from 32 in 2019 and 31 in 2018.

This year the school with the most incidents was River Oaks Middle School with 14, including a call for a handgun. Before this year, River Oaks only has two incidents over the last four years.

The high schools also played a large role toward the total, with seven incidents at Ashley Ridge High School, five at Fort Dorchester High School, and five at Summerville High School. Most of these weapons are knives of various sizes and unspecified “other” weapons.

There have been just two recorded incidents with guns, one at River Oaks and the other at Fort Dorchester.

This year there were five elementary schools and one middle school that reported zero weapon incidents.

Those elementary schools are: Alston-Bailey Elementary School, Flowertown Elementary School, Knightsville Elementary, Newington Elementary School and Sand Hill Elementary School.

Rollings Middle School was the only middle school to have no weapon issues in 2021.

