Winter weather impacting community blood supply; donors urged to donate now

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Blood Connection says the current critical need for blood donations is made worse by winter weather across the south.

The blood donation center says that 13 of its centers were closed because of the weather this past weekend, and nearly all blood drives across upstate South Carolina and North Carolina were canceled.

An estimated 1,500 units of blood were unable to be collected because of the severe weather, a news release stated.

The Blood Connection says they were already struggling to fulfill 100% of orders from hospitals due to continued historically low donor turnout.

Donors are urged to donate now as more winter weather is expected to move in the same service areas on Friday, the news release stated.

To find a bloodmobile to donate in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, click here.

To donate at a Blood Connection center, click here.

Appointments are encouraged but not mandatory.

