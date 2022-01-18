SC Lottery
2 injured, 1 critically, in Colleton County crash

Crews responded to the 12700 block of Green Pond Highway just north of SpringHill Road at approximately 1:01 p.m.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Green Pond residents were injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, firefighters say.

Crews responded to the 12700 block of Green Pond Highway just north of SpringHill Road at approximately 1:01 p.m., according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

Firefighters say a 2012 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Green Pond Highway when it crossed over into the southbound ditch. The car struck two trees and overturned, firefighters say.

The 19-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected through the sunroof and suffered critical injuries, a report states. She was airlifted to the trauma center at MUSC.

The second patient, a 23-year-old passenger who was also not wearing a seatbelt, suffered multiple traumatic injuries and a head injury, the report states. She was also taken to MUSC for treatment.

