Beech Hill Elementary School temporarily going to virtual learning

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two says that starting on Thursday Beech Hill Elementary School is going virtual through Jan. 28.

DD2 says that because of the growing number of COVID-related situations in their school and community, school operations are increasingly being impacted.

The district says the school is scheduled to return in person on Monday, Jan. 31.

During temporary virtual learning, DD2 says all Beech Hill Elementary School students, including Virtual Academy students, will be provided meals at no cost through curbside pickup.

Meals will be available for pickup on Thursday at the elementary school from 4 to 7 p.m.; students do not have to be present.

