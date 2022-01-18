SC Lottery
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing elderly woman

Middleton is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Monday at approximately noon.(Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly endangered woman.

Berkley County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Carli Drayton says they are looking for 83-year-old Eartha Middleton.

Middleton is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Monday at approximately noon.

Drayton says Middleton is considered endangered as she sufferers from medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and memory loss issues.

Deputies believe Middleton to be traveling in a Green Toyota Highlander.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4505

