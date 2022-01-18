SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cincinnati Zoo names baby penguin ‘Rose’ after Betty White’s ‘Golden Girls’ character

Rose is a one-month-old little blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Rose is a one-month-old little blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) – Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden officials announced that they will name a one-month-old little blue penguin “Rose” after Betty White’s “Golden Girls” character.

The announcement came Jan. 17 as a tribute to White on what would have been her 100th birthday. White was a lifelong animal lover and champion of zoos and conservation efforts.

Cody Sowers, Cincinnati Zoo’s bird team head keeper, said in a press release that Rose is healthy and on track to move to the little blue penguin habitat soon. Rose will join the colony of more than 30 other penguins, and visitors will get to see her when the weather gets warmer.

The little blue penguin is the smallest species of penguin, growing to an average height of 13 inches.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Clinton D. Proctor, a 57-year-old male from...
Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after Amtrak train vs. vehicle crash
The Charleston Fire Department responded Saturday afternoon to a deadly fire on Athens Court.
Coroner identifies elderly victim of deadly Charleston house fire
Source: Pickens Police Dept. via Facebook
SC police arrest ‘Elsa’ during winter storm, warn ‘accomplice’ still at large
Multiple agencies responded Sunday night to a crash on Spruill Avenue.
Police investigate Sunday night crash in North Charleston
The Carnival Sunshine arrived in Charleston Harbor early Monday morning, marking the end of the...
Carnival Sunshine returns from cruise, set to depart Monday afternoon

Latest News

Rakayo Vinson was convicted of three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three...
Man guilty on all counts in Wisconsin shooting that killed 3
North Charleston Police Spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
SLED confirms ID of man killed in officer-involved shooting
Sterman and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. They have been separated since they...
Couple married for 80 years reunites in hospital after COVID-19 separated them
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
Berkeley County School Board members will look into the competitive rate of pay of substitute...
Berkeley Co. Schools set to discuss competitive pay rate for substitute teachers