Concert held at James Island church commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A concert was held at a James Island church to commemorate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King through worship and song.

The concert was held at the First Baptist Church of James Island on Monday night and featured the Lowcountry Voices, a chorus group based out of North Charleston.

“The importance of today to our community is indescribable,” Rev. Charlie Murray, the church’s pastor, said. “Bringing everyone together, remembering the life of Dr. King, celebrating the life and the legacy and the work of Dr. King through music, through culture and through worship, just continuing to let the dream live on.”

City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg was in attendance for the concert.

“The challenge is for us to live out those values that he so beautifully shared with us about equality and justice in today’s world,” Tecklenburg said.

Murray, meanwhile, said Dr. King’s work and message are still being carried on today.

“The dream lives on through every one of us who pick up the mantle, continue the fight, continue to work, continue to prove that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice anywhere,” Murray said.

As for the concert, Murray said it was a reminder that strength comes in numbers, especially during a pandemic.

“Where there is unity, there is strength,” he said. “In times like this, we need to be united together. COVID has shown us that we need one another.”

Tecklenburg said Dr. King brought messages of love and respect to the city and the country, and he hopes people continue to share that message in the future.

