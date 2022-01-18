SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Concert held at James Island church commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King

By Rey Llerena
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A concert was held at a James Island church to commemorate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King through worship and song.

The concert was held at the First Baptist Church of James Island on Monday night and featured the Lowcountry Voices, a chorus group based out of North Charleston.

“The importance of today to our community is indescribable,” Rev. Charlie Murray, the church’s pastor, said. “Bringing everyone together, remembering the life of Dr. King, celebrating the life and the legacy and the work of Dr. King through music, through culture and through worship, just continuing to let the dream live on.”

City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg was in attendance for the concert.

“The challenge is for us to live out those values that he so beautifully shared with us about equality and justice in today’s world,” Tecklenburg said.

Murray, meanwhile, said Dr. King’s work and message are still being carried on today.

“The dream lives on through every one of us who pick up the mantle, continue the fight, continue to work, continue to prove that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice anywhere,” Murray said.

As for the concert, Murray said it was a reminder that strength comes in numbers, especially during a pandemic.

“Where there is unity, there is strength,” he said. “In times like this, we need to be united together. COVID has shown us that we need one another.”

Tecklenburg said Dr. King brought messages of love and respect to the city and the country, and he hopes people continue to share that message in the future.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a crash involving a train...
Police investigating crash involving train, vehicle
North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
State agents investigating deadly N. Charleston officer-involved shooting
The victim, only identified as Aydee, was attacked by a mother black bear while walking her...
Fla. woman attacked by bear while walking dogs
The state health department is updating its guidance for teachers and school staff that have...
DHEC updates quarantine guidance for teachers
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Clinton D. Proctor, a 57-year-old male from...
Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after Amtrak train vs. vehicle crash

Latest News

Middleton is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen...
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing elderly woman
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Concert held at James Island church commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King
Students are bringing more weapons to school than pre-pandemic levels.
Weapon incidents double normal levels in Dorchester District 2
Cunningham says the proposed congressional map would take people in West Ashley and Johns...
Joe Cunningham to host redistricting news conference in West Ashley