Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

By WTVC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVG) - Cracker Barrel has been ordered to pay $4.3 million to a man who was served sanitizer instead of water at a location in Tennessee in 2014.

“He has a lifetime of healthcare needs facing him in the future,” attorney Thomas Greer said.

William Cronnon was expecting a glass of water when he went to Cracker Barrel years ago, but instead he got a long court battle.

“Instead of taking personal responsibility and personal accountability for their conduct, they abused the court system by denying that they did anything wrong,” Greer said.

The lawsuit awarded Cronnon $4.3 million to help with the damage that remains in his throat and lungs.

“It was a relief to him because he knew he was believed,” Greer said.

Cronnon will not receive anything close to that amount, though.

“This is an unfair law that only affects people who are seriously injured, and he will not even receive what he is entitled to,” Greer said.

Tennessee lawmakers created a cap on economic damages in lawsuits in 2011.

It limits Cronnon to $75,000, even though he has extensive physical problems.

“He worked for three years after this. He’s a hard worker. He tried to maintain his job, but he had to retire early,” Greer said.

Depspite the decision, Cronnon’s attorney expects a future legal battle from the restaurant.

“They will likely appeal this verdict and continue to do everything in their power to avoid paying this man a penny, and I’m prepared to continue fighting,” Greer said.

Cracker Barrel was asked if they made any changes after the incident.

“Our policy has been and continues to be to never put chemicals in any unmarked containers,” the company said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

