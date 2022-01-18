SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews respond to reported fire at N. Charleston hotel

The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a reported fire at Hawthorn Suites on...
The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a reported fire at Hawthorn Suites on Northwoods Boulevard.(Jackson Underwood)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a possible fire at a hotel on Northwoods Boulevard.

Crews were on the scene at the Hawthorn Suites before 6:30 a.m.

There has been no official word on injuries or the extent of any damage.

Witnesses reported seeing crews entering one of the buildings on the property.

Multiple fire trucks and ambulances were on the scene.

North Charleston Police also responded, but police spokesman Harve Jacobs said traffic in the immediate area was not affected by the fire response.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Clinton D. Proctor, a 57-year-old male from...
Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after Amtrak train vs. vehicle crash
The Charleston Fire Department responded Saturday afternoon to a deadly fire on Athens Court.
Coroner identifies elderly victim of deadly Charleston house fire
Multiple agencies responded Sunday night to a crash on Spruill Avenue.
Police investigate Sunday night crash in North Charleston
Source: Pickens Police Dept. via Facebook
SC police arrest ‘Elsa’ during winter storm, warn ‘accomplice’ still at large
North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
State agents investigating deadly N. Charleston officer-involved shooting

Latest News

The fire was reported at 7:01 a.m. one mile east of the University Boulevard exit near mile...
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire blocks westbound side of I-26
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Early-morning fire reported at N. Charleston hotel
The Preservation Society of Charleston says there are three big concerns they’re tracking this...
Preservation group’s concerns grow as Charleston booms
Lowcountry activist Abe Jenkins reportedly died on Monday afternoon at the age of 66.
Lowcountry leaders remember civil rights activist Abe Jenkins