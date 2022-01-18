Crews respond to reported fire at N. Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a possible fire at a hotel on Northwoods Boulevard.

Crews were on the scene at the Hawthorn Suites before 6:30 a.m.

There has been no official word on injuries or the extent of any damage.

Witnesses reported seeing crews entering one of the buildings on the property.

Multiple fire trucks and ambulances were on the scene.

North Charleston Police also responded, but police spokesman Harve Jacobs said traffic in the immediate area was not affected by the fire response.

