Cunningham to hold news conference on redistricting plans

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who hopes to unseat Gov. Henry McMaster in November, will speak with reporters Tuesday on redistricting in the South Carolina House.

In a news release about the news conference, which is set for 11 a.m. in West Ashley, Cunningham calls the House maps “gerrymandered.”

“The proposed congressional map would take residents of West Ashley and Johns Island out of the Charleston-based First Congressional District and put them in the Columbia-based Sixth District,” the release states.

Cunningham, a Democrat, represented the state’s First Congressional District for a single term before being defeated by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, who currently holds that office. Democrat Rep. Jim Clyburn has represented the Sixth Congressional District since 1993.

Cunningham will also talk about the proposed Senate Amendment 2 map or “Whole County Map.”

Every 10 years, after the U.S. Census is taken, lawmakers redraw the district lines that control which representative will represent a certain part of the state.

Over the past 10 years, South Carolina has grown by about 500,000 people. The parts of the state that grew the most were the suburbs to the south of Charlotte and cities along the coast.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

