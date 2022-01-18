SC Lottery
Dorchester Co. Deputies respond to shots fired in Summerville

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to shots being fired in Summerville.

Deputies reported to a home on Logan Drive around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says deputies were informed by the victim and witnesses no one has been injured.

Carson says that the victim’s home and car had been struck by the gunfire.

Deputies say that witnesses only gave a vague description of the car driven by the suspect, and it’s unknown if anyone else was in the car with the suspect.

Detectives are on the scene collecting evidence and speaking to the victim and witnesses, Carson says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

