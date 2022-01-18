SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Face masks make you more attractive, study finds

Masks
Masks(engin akyurt | Unsplash)
By Brooks Baptiste
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46)  After wearing face masks for nearly two years to curb the spread of COVID-19, researchers have discovered people look more attractive in their protective gear.

Professors from Cardiff University assessed how different types of masks “changed attractiveness” among a group of 40 men.

MORE | S.C. health leaders apologize for ‘unacceptable’ COVID test delays

Women judged each man’s face across four scenarios: without a mask, while wearing a cloth mask, while wearing a blue medical face mask and while holding a plain black book covering the area a face mask would conceal.

Researchers found blue medical mask wearers were found most attractive. And men were judged to look better with a face covering obscuring the lower half of their faces.

“This may be because we’re used to healthcare workers wearing blue masks and now we associate these with people in caring or medical professions,” said Dr. Michael Lewis, from Cardiff’s School of Psychology in a news release.

MORE | Local hospitals battle omicron and staffing shortages

The ongoing pandemic continues to be a time most people feel vulnerable.

“We may find the wearing of medical masks reassuring, and so feel more positive towards the wearer,” Lewis said.

Prior to March 2020, research shows face masks reduced attractiveness.

Researchers are convinced the pandemic has changed the psychology in how we perceive people who wear masks. So instead of assuming someone has a disease, we’re more prone to think they care about the health of others.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Clinton D. Proctor, a 57-year-old male from...
Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after Amtrak train vs. vehicle crash
The Charleston Fire Department responded Saturday afternoon to a deadly fire on Athens Court.
Coroner identifies elderly victim of deadly Charleston house fire
Multiple agencies responded Sunday night to a crash on Spruill Avenue.
Police investigate Sunday night crash in North Charleston
Source: Pickens Police Dept. via Facebook
SC police arrest ‘Elsa’ during winter storm, warn ‘accomplice’ still at large
The Carnival Sunshine arrived in Charleston Harbor early Monday morning, marking the end of the...
Carnival Sunshine returns from cruise, set to depart Monday afternoon

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday it is working to...
State health dept. apologizes for COVID-19 test result delays
South Carolina set a new record high for a single-day new case count over the weekend,...
SC reports more than 68,000 new COVID cases over 4-day period
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reaches 20,000 COVID-19 deaths, more than 4,600 people hospitalized with virus
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC health dept. addresses delays in COVID-19 test results
An anonymous donor will match up to $600,000 in donations to an effort to purchase an upright...
Secret donor offers $600K match for teen’s MUSC fundraiser