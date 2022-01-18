SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks all eastbound lanes of I-26 near Ridgeville exit

The incident was reported at 8:13 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
The incident was reported at 8:13 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says all eastbound lanes of I-26 have been blocked because of a crash in Berkeley County near the Dorchester County line.

The incident was reported at 8:13 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

A second crash, three miles west, near mile marker 184, was reported at 8:26 a.m. The second crash involves injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unclear.

SCDOT cameras operating in the area are showing

Earlier in the morning, an overturned tractor-trailer was reported in the media of I-26 near that same area.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

