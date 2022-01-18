FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire blocks westbound side of I-26

SC Lottery
The fire was reported at 7:01 a.m. one mile east of the University Boulevard exit near mile marker 204, troopers say.(SCDOT)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says all westbound lanes of I-26 were closed because of a vehicle fire.

The fire was reported at 7:01 a.m. one mile east of the University Boulevard exit near mile marker 204, troopers say.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone has been injured.

Drivers should find an alternate route and should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

