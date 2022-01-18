Former Tiger Hunter Johnson returning to Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former five-star Quarterback Hunter Johnson is transferring back to Clemson for his sixth and final season.

Johnson, the 2016 Mr. Football for the state of Indiana, played one season for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers before transferring to Northwestern, where he played the last three seasons.

He joins a quarterback room that includes D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik. Johnson is expected to arrive back at Clemson this summer.

