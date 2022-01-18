SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Former Tiger Hunter Johnson returning to Clemson

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 file photo, Clemson's Hunter Johnson (15) looks to pass...
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 file photo, Clemson's Hunter Johnson (15) looks to pass against Miami during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)(AP)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former five-star Quarterback Hunter Johnson is transferring back to Clemson for his sixth and final season.

Johnson, the 2016 Mr. Football for the state of Indiana, played one season for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers before transferring to Northwestern, where he played the last three seasons.

He joins a quarterback room that includes D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik. Johnson is expected to arrive back at Clemson this summer.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Clinton D. Proctor, a 57-year-old male from...
Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after Amtrak train vs. vehicle crash
The Charleston Fire Department responded Saturday afternoon to a deadly fire on Athens Court.
Coroner identifies elderly victim of deadly Charleston house fire
Multiple agencies responded Sunday night to a crash on Spruill Avenue.
Police investigate Sunday night crash in North Charleston
North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
State agents investigating deadly N. Charleston officer-involved shooting
Source: Pickens Police Dept. via Facebook
SC police arrest ‘Elsa’ during winter storm, warn ‘accomplice’ still at large

Latest News

The Citadel dropped their 2nd in a row falling to Mercer on Monday
Haase carries Mercer past The Citadel 71-64
The College of Charleston came up short against UNC Wilmington on Monday
Sims lifts UNC Wilmington past Charleston 86-78
South Carolina improved to 17-1 with a win in Arkansas on Sunday
Boston, Henderson help No. 1 South Carolina beat Arkansas
Wando High School alum Parker White visited Collector's Corner in the Citadel Mall for an...
Gamecock place kicker, Wando alum returns for autograph signing