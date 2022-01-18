SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight “John Does” secret

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN/AP) - Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is no longer protecting the names of eight men involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s operation.

Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge last week that Maxwell would no longer object to their identities being revealed.

The men are listed as “John Does” in a 2015 civil lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre’s allegations imply the men were involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004.

Although Epstein is reputed to have had many rich and powerful friends, none has been specifically implicated in court.

The final decision on releasing their names is up to federal judge Loretta Preska.

The letter was written the same day another federal judge allowed Giuffre’s case to move forward against Prince Andrew.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan set June 28 as Maxwell’s sentencing date even as she waits to resolve defense claims a new trial should be ordered after a juror’s public admissions after the verdict of his childhood sexual abuse.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Clinton D. Proctor, a 57-year-old male from...
Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after Amtrak train vs. vehicle crash
The Charleston Fire Department responded Saturday afternoon to a deadly fire on Athens Court.
Coroner identifies elderly victim of deadly Charleston house fire
Multiple agencies responded Sunday night to a crash on Spruill Avenue.
Police investigate Sunday night crash in North Charleston
Source: Pickens Police Dept. via Facebook
SC police arrest ‘Elsa’ during winter storm, warn ‘accomplice’ still at large
North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
State agents investigating deadly N. Charleston officer-involved shooting

Latest News

The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a reported fire at Hawthorn Suites on...
Crews respond to reported fire at N. Charleston hotel
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him hand sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel to pay man $4.3 million for serving Tennessee man sanitizer
The fire was reported at 7:01 a.m. one mile east of the University Boulevard exit near mile...
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire blocks westbound side of I-26
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to visit Ukraine as US-Russia tensions escalate
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Early-morning fire reported at N. Charleston hotel