CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Felipe Haase recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Mercer to a 71-64 win over The Citadel.

James Glisson III had 16 points and nine rebounds for Mercer.

Stephen Clark had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for The Citadel.

The Citadel is now 7-9 on the season.

