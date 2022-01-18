SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Kentucky mother charged with murder after baby dies from meth

By Marsha Heller, Andrew McMunn and KFVS News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS/Gray News) - A western Kentucky woman faces murder charges in the death of her 5-month-old son.

According to Kentucky State Police, a medical examiner’s report showed the baby, found dead in a Trigg County home on October 26, died from acute methamphetamine intoxication.

KSP did not state how the baby ingested the drug.

The report was finalized on Dec. 15 and then presented to a Trigg County grand jury.

The grand jury then indicted 28-year-old Shaylynn Curtis, the baby’s mother, on a murder charge. She is currently in the Christian County Jail in Kentucky.

Curtis was initially charged with abuse of a corpse.

A preliminary investigation showed the baby passed away during the night of Oct. 25 at a home in Cadiz where Curtis was living.

Detectives said Curtis took the baby and drove to a friend’s house. When she returned home, she wrapped her son’s body in a blanket and placed him in the attic.

They said Curtis didn’t call 911 or seek medical assistance for the baby.

Friends of Curtis, who were concerned about the welfare of the baby, called 911.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Clinton D. Proctor, a 57-year-old male from...
Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after Amtrak train vs. vehicle crash
The Charleston Fire Department responded Saturday afternoon to a deadly fire on Athens Court.
Coroner identifies elderly victim of deadly Charleston house fire
Source: Pickens Police Dept. via Facebook
SC police arrest ‘Elsa’ during winter storm, warn ‘accomplice’ still at large
Multiple agencies responded Sunday night to a crash on Spruill Avenue.
Police investigate Sunday night crash in North Charleston
The Carnival Sunshine arrived in Charleston Harbor early Monday morning, marking the end of the...
Carnival Sunshine returns from cruise, set to depart Monday afternoon

Latest News

North Charleston Police Spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
SLED confirms ID of man killed in officer-involved shooting
FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who...
3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says deputies were informed by the...
Dorchester Co. Deputies respond to shots fired in Summerville
FILE - Publisher and community activist Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his...
Senate hopeful smokes pot in campaign ad, slams race disparities in arrests
The U.S. Capitol in the late afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington.
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster