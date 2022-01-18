More Sunshine Today With Cold Temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A very cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, make sure to bundle up! High pressure will bring more sunshine to the area today with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Warmer on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. A cold front will approach our area Thursday, showers are possible with temperatures in the 60s. Our attention will then turn to an area of low pressure Friday and Saturday. This system is forecast to move along the coast during this time frame. Temperatures will be key in determining what type of precipitation we see. Right now, it appears likely that temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s on Friday and Saturday. However, there’s considerable uncertainty as to where this area of low pressure will track. As we saw with Sunday’s system, the track will be key as what type of precipitation we see. Right now, plan on a very cold stretch of weather Friday and Saturday with the potential for unsettled weather. With warm air aloft and surface temperatures cooling into the low 30s, freezing rain and or rain appear to be the most likely precipitations type with this event. Details will change over the next few days, stay tuned.

TODAY: Sunny. High 53, Low 34.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62, Low 46.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Likely Later in the Day. High 68, Low 42.

FRIDAY: Cloudy & Cold. Rain and or Freezing Rain Possible. Temperatures Falling into the 30s in the Afternoon. Low 29.

SATURDAY: Cloudy & Cold. Rain and or Freezing Rain Possible. High 41, Low 27.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 46, Low 28.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.