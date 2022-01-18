Mount Pleasant Police to announce results of ‘Operation X-Posed’ investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are expected to announce the results of an operation designed to combat internet crimes committed against children.

The news conference on Operation X-Posed is set for 1 p.m.

Police recently held a joint operation as part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is dedicated to investigating, prosecuting and developing effective responses to prevent children from being victimized in this type of crime.

Operation X-Posed was a joint effort between Mount Pleasant Police and various law enforcement agencies including the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and law enforcement agencies in Berkeley, Colleton, Beaufort, Georgetown, Marion, and York Counties, Inspector Don Calabrese said.

