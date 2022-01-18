SC Lottery
Police release new details in deadly Amtrak vs. vehicle crash

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the incident happened at approximately 4:50...
North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the incident happened at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Sunday at Remount Road between Dutton Avenue and Dakota Street.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is releasing new details about a vehicle colliding with an Amtrak train that left one person dead.

North Charleston Police Spokesman Harve Jacobs says the incident happened at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Sunday at Remount Road between Dutton Avenue and Dakota Street.

Jacobs says on the scene, officers found a silver 2006 Honda Accord which had been traveling from the direction of N Rhett Avenue towards Rivers Avenue.

Investigators say the vehicle drove around the down crossing arms which also had activated flashing lights.

An Amtrak train was crossing the intersection and struck the passenger side of the vehicle pushing it into the crossing light and breaking the crossing arm.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal announced on Monday that Clinton Proctor, a 57-year-old male from Hanahan, S.C., died from injuries sustained in the crash.

