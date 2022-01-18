SC reports more than 68,000 new COVID cases over 4-day period

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina set a new record high for a single-day new case count over the weekend, according to four days of new data released by the state health department Tuesday.

The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 20,337 new cases in Sunday’s data, which contained Friday’s test results.

Since DHEC did not report data on Monday because of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, it released four days’ worth of data on Tuesday, which included a total of 68,597 cases:

DAY OF RELEASE Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Total Cases Saturday (Thursday’s data) 15,466 3,742 19,208 Sunday (Friday’s data) 16,804 3,533 20,337 Monday (Saturday’s data) 14,165 1,937 16,102 Tuesday (Sunday’s data) 11,737 1,213 12,950 Total 58,172 10,425 68,597

The state reported a total of 101 deaths over the four days.

DAY OF RELEASE Confirmed Deaths Probable Deaths Total Deaths Saturday (Thursday’s data) 43 8 51 Sunday (Friday’s data) 29 11 40 Monday (Saturday’s data) 7 0 7 Tuesday (Sunday’s data) 2 1 3 Total 81 20 101

The positivity rate also rose to more than 20% for all four days, DHEC said.

Day of Release Positivity Saturday (Thursday’s data) 28.2% Sunday (Friday’s data) 32.7% Monday (Saturday’s data) 28.5% Tuesday (Sunday’s data) 32.7% Average Positivity Rate 30.5%

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.2 million cases of COVID-19. That figure includes 968,084 confirmed cases and 257,486 probable cases.

The state’s death toll stands at 15,015, a figure that includes 12,957 confirmed and 2,058 probable deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.