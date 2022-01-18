SC Lottery
SC reports more than 68,000 new COVID cases over 4-day period

Death toll in South Carolina surpasses 15,000
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina set a new record high for a single-day new case count over the weekend, according to four days of new data released by the state health department Tuesday.

The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 20,337 new cases in Sunday’s data, which contained Friday’s test results.

Since DHEC did not report data on Monday because of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, it released four days’ worth of data on Tuesday, which included a total of 68,597 cases:

DAY OF RELEASEConfirmed CasesProbable CasesTotal Cases
Saturday (Thursday’s data)15,4663,74219,208
Sunday (Friday’s data)16,8043,53320,337
Monday (Saturday’s data)14,1651,93716,102
Tuesday (Sunday’s data)11,7371,21312,950
Total58,17210,42568,597

The state reported a total of 101 deaths over the four days.

DAY OF RELEASEConfirmed DeathsProbable DeathsTotal Deaths
Saturday (Thursday’s data)43851
Sunday (Friday’s data)291140
Monday (Saturday’s data)707
Tuesday (Sunday’s data)213
Total8120101

The positivity rate also rose to more than 20% for all four days, DHEC said.

Day of ReleasePositivity
Saturday (Thursday’s data)28.2%
Sunday (Friday’s data)32.7%
Monday (Saturday’s data)28.5%
Tuesday (Sunday’s data)32.7%
Average Positivity Rate30.5%

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.2 million cases of COVID-19. That figure includes 968,084 confirmed cases and 257,486 probable cases.

The state’s death toll stands at 15,015, a figure that includes 12,957 confirmed and 2,058 probable deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

