CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Jaylen Sims had a season-high 24 points as UNC Wilmington topped College of Charleston 86-78.

Shykeim Phillips added 20 points for the Seahawks. John Meeks led the Cougars on Monday night with a season-high 27 points.

The Cougars are now 9-6 on the season.

