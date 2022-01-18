SC Lottery
SLED confirms ID of man killed in officer-involved shooting

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division is confirming the identity of a man who died in an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston.

SLED says Junnie Williams, a 35-year-old man from North Charleston identified by the Charleston County Coroner, is the same man who died during the incident.

North Charleston Police Spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in around 4 a.m. on Sunday off of Crossroads Drive.

At the scene, Jacobs says officers spotted a man fitting the description of the person who reportedly broke into the vehicle.

Police say Williams then ran away, and during a struggle as an officer attempted to apprehend him, he was fatally shot. Williams was armed during the encounter, according to SLED.

SLED says their goal for this investigation is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances.

This incident was the second officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022, according to SLED.

The agency says in 2021, there were 40 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; none involved the North Charleston Police Department.

