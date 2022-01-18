SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

“We are on fire from COVID right now,” SC educators adapt to omicron surge

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state health department is looking to combat staffing shortages in schools with new quarantine guidance, as educators describe the stresses of teaching during the omicron surge.

“We are on fire from COVID right now, and I am not sure what we can do in the midst of this surge to back it up at this point, South Carolina Education Association President and Long-Time Educator Sherry East says.

Under DHEC’s new guidance, teachers and staff who are not maximally vaccinated (up to date) and exposed to COVID but have no symptoms do not need to quarantine as long as they have a negative test on day five after exposure. They then need to wear a mask for ten days after exposure.

The updates apply to teachers and school staff when the school is in a “crisis staffing condition.” DHEC says the action is being taken to alleviate school staff shortages in communities with significant outbreaks.

“We have to make sure we have enough adults to cover the students that are there, and at this time we do not,” East says.

School districts around the state are having to go to extremes to fill the gaps in the classroom.

“We’re at the point of, anybody with a pulse in some school districts is asking to come in and sub,” SC for Ed Research Director and English Teacher Steve Nuzum says.

“I served lunch last week because we didn’t have enough cafeteria workers on staff, and I’ve been cleaning the classroom or we’ve seen custodians that are serving as substitutes right now because we just are scrambling to make sure we have enough adults to cover our classes,” East says.

In addition to the new guidance, DHEC is also encouraging South Carolinians to get maximally vaccinated, which includes an initial vaccine series and a booster shot.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a crash involving a train...
Police investigating crash involving train, vehicle
North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
State agents investigating deadly N. Charleston officer-involved shooting
The victim, only identified as Aydee, was attacked by a mother black bear while walking her...
Fla. woman attacked by bear while walking dogs
The state health department is updating its guidance for teachers and school staff that have...
DHEC updates quarantine guidance for teachers
An investigation to verify the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.
Afternoon home fire in Charleston leaves 1 dead and 2 injured

Latest News

More than 33,000 power outages were reported across the state as of Monday morning, down from a...
Winter storm response continues Monday, with focus on power, roads
The Community Resource Center provides food, education, health services and more for free all...
‘Uplifting the whole Lowcountry’: Volunteers join Community Resource Center to honor MLK’s legacy
The Charleston Animal Society says on average it takes $400 for every animal in their care to...
Lowcountry animal shelters take on the Betty White Challenge
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Winter storm response continues Monday, with focus on power, roads