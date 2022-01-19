Beaufort Co. boat landing reopens after repairs and upgrades

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County says the Eddings Point Boat Landing is reopening after an extensive repair project by the Beaufort County Public Works.

The landing, located on Saint Helena Island at Eddings Point Road, has been closed since September.

The ramp on the northern lane of the landing was demolished because of a major pothole and deterioration.

A new slab for the ramp was poured, a full-depth asphalt patch was placed on areas where the asphalt was degrading, and a new boat landing sign was installed.

Officials with the county say the marine contract for the project was $49,950, the paving contract was $11,000 and the new boat landing sign was $289.

A new striping in the parking was also added for $800 to re-establish the parking stalls, a news release stated.

For more information, please contact Beaufort County Public Works at 843-255-2800

