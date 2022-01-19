SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Beaufort Co. boat landing reopens after repairs and upgrades

Officials with the county say the marine contract for the project was $49,950, the paving...
Officials with the county say the marine contract for the project was $49,950, the paving contract was $11,000 and the new boat landing sign was $289.(WTOC)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County says the Eddings Point Boat Landing is reopening after an extensive repair project by the Beaufort County Public Works.

The landing, located on Saint Helena Island at Eddings Point Road, has been closed since September.

The ramp on the northern lane of the landing was demolished because of a major pothole and deterioration.

A new slab for the ramp was poured, a full-depth asphalt patch was placed on areas where the asphalt was degrading, and a new boat landing sign was installed.

Officials with the county say the marine contract for the project was $49,950, the paving contract was $11,000 and the new boat landing sign was $289.

A new striping in the parking was also added for $800 to re-establish the parking stalls, a news release stated.

For more information, please contact Beaufort County Public Works at 843-255-2800

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police Spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
SLED confirms ID of man killed in officer-involved shooting
Mount Pleasant Police said a total of 16 people have been arrested on various charges in...
Police announce 16 arrests in ‘Operation X-Posed,’ targeting child exploitation
Crews responded to the Hawthorne Suites on Northwoods Boulevard at approximately 5:52 a.m.
Crews battle early-morning fire at N. Charleston hotel
Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say an 83-year-old woman reported missing...
Elderly woman reported missing from Berkeley County found safe
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest Wednesday of a Harleyville...
Dorchester County man arrested on child pornography charges
Leaders across South Carolina and in the nation's capital are remembering Lowcountry civil...
Funeral arrangements announced for Lowcountry civil rights activist Abe Jenkins
The Colleton County School District says it will extend virtual learning through the end of the...
Colleton County Schools to extend virtual learning through Friday
Before now, enlistment incentives for full-time soldiers could not exceed $40,000.
US Army offering largest recruitment bonus ever for new recruits