SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Berkeley County deputies investigate fatal shooting

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead over...
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead over the weekend.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDESVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead over the weekend.

The shooting happened at a home on Lem Road on Saturday, according to Deputy Carli Drayton.

Authorities confirmed the death on Wednesday but have so far released few details about the shooting. It is not clear whether any arrests have been made but the investigation is said to be ongoing.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-723-3800.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police Spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
SLED confirms ID of man killed in officer-involved shooting
Mount Pleasant Police said a total of 16 people have been arrested on various charges in...
Police announce 16 arrests in ‘Operation X-Posed,’ targeting child exploitation
Crews responded to the Hawthorne Suites on Northwoods Boulevard at approximately 5:52 a.m.
Crews battle early-morning fire at N. Charleston hotel
Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say an 83-year-old woman reported missing...
Elderly woman reported missing from Berkeley County found safe
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

The group Stand as One is holding a news conference Wednesday on a deadly North Charleston...
Group: ‘The family just wants answers’ in N. Charleston officer-involved shooting
Current positions include welders, machine operators, material handlers, assemblers, IT Help...
Working Wednesdays: SafeRack in Andrews is hiring for several positions
A Walgreens store located at 1115 Old Town Rd. in Charleston failed to comply with federal...
US Dept. of Labor: Charleston Walgreens employed 12-year-old worker
CCSD is not expected to take a third attempt to adopt the Reimagine Schools proposal.
Charleston Co. School Board rejects proposal to vote on Reimagine next week
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Reimagine Schools