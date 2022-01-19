Berkeley County deputies investigate fatal shooting

CORDESVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead over the weekend.

The shooting happened at a home on Lem Road on Saturday, according to Deputy Carli Drayton.

Authorities confirmed the death on Wednesday but have so far released few details about the shooting. It is not clear whether any arrests have been made but the investigation is said to be ongoing.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-723-3800.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.