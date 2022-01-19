SC Lottery
‘Bold’ likely the theme at South Carolina State of the State

McMaster is set to speak to lawmakers at 7 p.m.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to say South Carolina needs to be bold and seize opportunities created by billions of additional dollars in the budget in his State of the State speech on Wednesday.

McMaster is set to speak to lawmakers at 7 p.m.

The annual speech will be carried live by SCETV on its over-the-air channels and streamed on its website.

The speech is a chance for the Republican governor to tout his accomplishments from last year and set out his 2022 goals like cutting taxes and setting aside more than a billion dollars for roads.

The Democratic response to the governor’s speech will be given by Rep. Spencer Wetmore, an attorney from Folly Beach.

