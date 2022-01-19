SC Lottery
Bulldogs Roll Over Hornets, 102-67, In Non-Conference Play

South Carolina State improved to 8-10 on the season with a dominating win over Morris College on Tuesday(SC State Athletics)
By SC State Athletics
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, SC—Five Bulldogs scored in double-figures as South Carolina State rolled to an, 102-67, win over Morris College Tuesday (Jan.18th) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Latavian Lawrence and Raquan Brown recorded the teams only double-double with, Lawrence finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Brown adding 14 points and 13 rebounds on the evening.

Freshman guard T.J. Madlock chipped in 13, while Deaquan Williams and Rahsaan Edwards finished with 10 points respectively in the win.

The Bulldogs dominated in several categories including rebounding (52-30), points in the paint (75-25), points off turnovers (26-16), 2nd chance points (21-4), fast break points (15-7), and bench points (54-44).

South Carolina State improves to 8-10 overall, while Morris falls to 5-6 on the season.

UP Next for SC State

South Carolina State will continue MEAC play on the road versus UMES Saturday (Jan.22) in Princess Anne, MD at 4 p.m., followed by a trip to Dover, DE against Delaware State Monday (Jan.24th) at 7:30 p.m.

