Charleston Co. School Board rejects proposal to vote on Reimagine next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Just four days after the Charleston County School Board voted to remove the Coastal Community Foundation’s Reimagine Schools proposal from the agenda, CCF President and CEO Darrin Goss sent an email to the board asking that it be put back on the agenda at the next meeting. The email also asked the board to let them know by Tuesday, January 18 if the proposal will be on the agenda.

The leaked email was confirmed by CCF.

“This email was not, nor should it be considered a push to circumvent the public or to quickly adopt the proposal,” the Found wrote in an email to Live 5. “The past two years have been highly disruptive to students, teaching staff and our community and we, along with others, believe we have a unique opportunity to address decades-long challenges that have plagued our schools and our communities. To have solutions in place that benefit students in the coming year, the outreach and engagement efforts outlined in the proposal need to begin soon.”

Reimagine would create community groups to help turn around struggling schools that opponents say open the door to privatization.

On Tuesday, Board Chair Eric Mack said the proposal was not on the agenda for next week’s meeting. The whole reason the board removed it from the last meeting was so they could get more community input on how parents and staff feel about Reimagine.

The district has not held any official community meetings, but there has been more input. The School Improvement Council at James Simmons started a petition against Reimagine, Chicora Elementary School wrote a letter to the board in opposition and local politicians have been talking to the principal of all 23 schools that would be impacted.

Frank Beylotte says the effort against Reimagine has brought together people from the opposite side of the aisle.

“What’s at play here is responsible use of taxpayer funds,” Beylotte said. “That’s why a Bernie bro like me is on the same page as Moms For Liberty. This is about wasting money. If you ever wanted to find something to bring us together, well here it is.”

Reimagine School comes with a $32 million price tag.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.