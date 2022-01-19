SC Lottery
Charleston Police search for missing teen

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old girl missing since Jan. 4.

Ma’Laysia Robinson-Williams was last seen in the area of Line Street where she regularly leaves in a silver Pontiac Grand Prix to report to Will Lou Gray Opportunity School in Columbia, Charleston Police Sgt. Lee Mixon said.

Robinson-Williams is approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

As of Jan. 5, she has not reported to the school.

She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a black hoodie and white Crocs.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

