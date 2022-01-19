SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Colleton County Schools to extend virtual learning through Friday

The Colleton County School District says it will extend virtual learning through the end of the...
The Colleton County School District says it will extend virtual learning through the end of the week.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District says it will extend virtual learning through the end of the week.

Students are now scheduled to return to the classroom for in-person learning on Monday, district spokesman Sean Gruber said.

The district will continue to provide distance learning opportunities and breakfast/lunch opportunities during this closure, he said.

“Students will be able to use district-issued Chromebooks for [virtual learning],” Gruber said. “Students without access to the Internet will be provided with E-Learning packets.”

All district employees who have not been placed in isolation or quarantine should report to their work locations Thursday, but district facilities will be closed to the public.

The district said it will comprehensively disinfect schools and buses while the district operates virtually.

Meal pick-up will be held at our schools on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Because of the possibility of inclement weather, Gruber said the district will consider Friday to be a virtual learning day and all staff members will work remotely as all schools and offices will be closed.

Breakfast and Lunch grab-and-go meals for Friday will be issued to students during meal pick-up on Thursday.

Athletic, band, extracurricular and afterschool activities will be canceled on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police Spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
SLED confirms ID of man killed in officer-involved shooting
Mount Pleasant Police said a total of 16 people have been arrested on various charges in...
Police announce 16 arrests in ‘Operation X-Posed,’ targeting child exploitation
Crews responded to the Hawthorne Suites on Northwoods Boulevard at approximately 5:52 a.m.
Crews battle early-morning fire at N. Charleston hotel
Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say an 83-year-old woman reported missing...
Elderly woman reported missing from Berkeley County found safe
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest Wednesday of a Harleyville...
Dorchester County man arrested on child pornography charges
Leaders across South Carolina and in the nation's capital are remembering Lowcountry civil...
Funeral arrangements announced for Lowcountry civil rights activist Abe Jenkins
Officials with the county say the marine contract for the project was $49,950, the paving...
Beaufort Co. boat landing reopens after repairs and upgrades
Before now, enlistment incentives for full-time soldiers could not exceed $40,000.
US Army offering largest recruitment bonus ever for new recruits