Colleton County Schools to extend virtual learning through Friday

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District says it will extend virtual learning through the end of the week.

Students are now scheduled to return to the classroom for in-person learning on Monday, district spokesman Sean Gruber said.

The district will continue to provide distance learning opportunities and breakfast/lunch opportunities during this closure, he said.

“Students will be able to use district-issued Chromebooks for [virtual learning],” Gruber said. “Students without access to the Internet will be provided with E-Learning packets.”

All district employees who have not been placed in isolation or quarantine should report to their work locations Thursday, but district facilities will be closed to the public.

The district said it will comprehensively disinfect schools and buses while the district operates virtually.

Meal pick-up will be held at our schools on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Because of the possibility of inclement weather, Gruber said the district will consider Friday to be a virtual learning day and all staff members will work remotely as all schools and offices will be closed.

Breakfast and Lunch grab-and-go meals for Friday will be issued to students during meal pick-up on Thursday.

Athletic, band, extracurricular and afterschool activities will be canceled on Friday.

