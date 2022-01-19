DD4 extends virtual learning

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dorchester School District Four say virtual learning has been extended in the district.

District officials say virtual learning will continue through Friday due to the continued rise of COVID-19 quarantines among students and staff.

The district was originally scheduled to return to in-person learning on Thursday.

In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday.

