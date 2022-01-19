SC Lottery
DD4 extends virtual learning

Officials with Dorchester School District Four say virtual learning has been extended in the...
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dorchester School District Four say virtual learning has been extended in the district.

District officials say virtual learning will continue through Friday due to the continued rise of COVID-19 quarantines among students and staff.

The district was originally scheduled to return to in-person learning on Thursday.

In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday.

