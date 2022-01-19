SC Lottery
Deputies arrest man in bombing of Edisto Island ATM

David Earl Ammons II, 38, is charged with second-degree burglary, safecracking and using a destructive device.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Colleton County in connection with the Christmas Day bombing of an Edisto Island ATM in what deputies described as a robbery attempt.

David Earl Ammons II, 38, is charged with second-degree burglary, safecracking and using a destructive device, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Ammons’ sister, Kelsie Lynn Ammons, 35, is wanted on a charge of using a destructive device, Knapp said.

Deputies and the bomb squad responded after 9 a.m. on Dec. 25 to the explosion at Enterprise Bank of South Carolina, located at 804 Oyster Park Drive on Edisto Island.

Knapp said investigators discovered someone had used an explosive device to break into a structure that houses an ATM. The ATM itself had not been breached, and no money had been stolen. No one was hurt.

“Since then, detectives have gathered evidence, conducted interviews and fielded tips that resulted from the Jan. 4 public release of surveillance video.,” Knapp said. “The footage captured a suspect in a camo jacket and black wig set off a pipe-like explosive device before leaving with the remnants of the device. The video also showed a black Audi hatchback that witnesses said served as a getaway vehicle being driven by a second suspect.”

Deputies later recovered the jacket, wig and remnants of the explosive device that appeared to have been discarded along a nearby dirt road, Knapp said.

“Detectives also gathered information from past interactions between David Ammons, Kelsie Ammons and Colleton County law enforcement in which the two suspects were using an Audi A3 station wagon and a black wig consistent with those captured in the surveillance footage,” he said.

Cellphone records also showed Kelsie Ammons’ phone being used on Edisto Island around the time of the incident. Witnesses said Kelsie Ammons had been driving the black Audi that day.

These charges stemmed from a collaborative effort between CCSO and partner agencies. We thank all involved with the investigation and the public for submitting tips in the case.

David Ammons is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Anyone with information on Kelsie Ammons’ whereabouts can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or dispatch at 843-743-7200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

