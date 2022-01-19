SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies: Missing person may be in northern Beaufort County

The sheriff’s office says the family of 56-year-old Johnny Howard reported him missing back on...
The sheriff’s office says the family of 56-year-old Johnny Howard reported him missing back on Jan. 7.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a missing man who reportedly may be in northern Beaufort County.

The sheriff’s office says the family of 56-year-old Johnny Howard reported him missing back on Jan. 7.

Investigators say that Howard last made contact with his family in December and they are concerned for his safety.

Howard checked out of a hotel in the town of Port Royal on Dec. 14 and may still be in northern Beaufort County, deputies say.

Investigators describe Howard as 5 feet and 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact SSgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or the sheriff’s office dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police Spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
SLED confirms ID of man killed in officer-involved shooting
Mount Pleasant Police said a total of 16 people have been arrested on various charges in...
Police announce 16 arrests in ‘Operation X-Posed,’ targeting child exploitation
Crews responded to the Hawthorne Suites on Northwoods Boulevard at approximately 5:52 a.m.
Crews battle early-morning fire at N. Charleston hotel
Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say an 83-year-old woman reported missing...
Elderly woman reported missing from Berkeley County found safe
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster told state lawmakers South Carolina’s state government is in the strongest...
Gov. McMaster praises success, lays out goals in State of the State address
David Earl Ammons II, 38, is charged with second-degree burglary, safecracking and using a...
Deputies arrest man in bombing of Edisto Island ATM
The watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for most of the...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm watch to take effect for Lowcountry
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Share hope organ donation
A Walgreens store located at 1115 Old Town Rd. in Charleston failed to comply with federal...
US Dept. of Labor: Charleston Walgreens employed 12-year-old worker