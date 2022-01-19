Deputies: Missing person may be in northern Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a missing man who reportedly may be in northern Beaufort County.

The sheriff’s office says the family of 56-year-old Johnny Howard reported him missing back on Jan. 7.

Investigators say that Howard last made contact with his family in December and they are concerned for his safety.

Howard checked out of a hotel in the town of Port Royal on Dec. 14 and may still be in northern Beaufort County, deputies say.

Investigators describe Howard as 5 feet and 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact SSgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or the sheriff’s office dispatch at 843-524-2777.

