Dorchester County man arrested on child pornography charges

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest Wednesday of a Harleyville...
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest Wednesday of a Harleyville man on 10 charges connected with child pornography.(Gray News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest Wednesday of a Harleyville man on 10 charges connected with child sexual abuse material.

Jeffrey Lee Mizzell, 43, is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count, according to Attorney General spokesman Robert Kittle.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Mizzell on Thursday. His arrest came after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to him, Kittle said.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

