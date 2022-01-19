FIRST ALERT: Winter storm watch to take effect for Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch covering almost all of the Lowcountry because of the possibility of ice accumulation early this weekend.

The watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for most of the Lowcountry, but the watch takes effect late Thursday night in Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties and other parts of the state.

The watch includes Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, inland Colleton, Williamsburg, Georgetown and Orangeburg Counties.

Beaufort and Jasper Counties were not part of the watch as of Wednesday night, but the watch area extends north of the Lowcountry into North Carolina and includes the Pee Dee and the central and northern Midlands.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said there is a possibility of ice accumulation Friday night into Saturday morning of up to one-tenth of an inch.

For Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties, however, freezing rain will be the primary wintry precipitation occurring throughout the watch period. Widespread significant ice accumulations are possible with early estimates at 0.20 to 0.40 inches, except around one-tenth of an inch along the immediate coast.

In Orangeburg County, heavy mixed precipitation, including snow accumulations of up to an inch and ice accumulations of one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch are possible.

