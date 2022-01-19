FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watches in effect for parts of the area!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A WINTER STORM WATCH is now in effect for Georgetown, Williamsburg and Clarendon counties from midnight Thursday through Saturday. These are the areas most likely to see the great impacts from our upcoming winter weather storm. All is quiet for now across the Lowcountry with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 60s this afternoon. Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of a cold front with showers possible late in the day. Showers will continue Thursday night with temperatures falling behind the front into the 30s by Friday morning. Most areas will stay above freezing during the daytime hours Friday but may start to near 32° from north to south late in the afternoon and into the evening. As the temperature drops to 32°, light freezing rain is a possibility with light icing occurring on elevated surfaces(like trees, cars). As the sun sets Friday evening, more areas will begin to drop to, or below, 32° allowing for more areas to switchover to light freezing rain. Light freezing rain, or rain, will be possible Friday night through early Saturday morning before tapering off. Road surfaces should stay mainly wet but a few icy patches may be possible on bridges and overpasses, especially in northern areas. Significant icing is not expected at this time. Because of the potential for freezing rain in the Lowcountry, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. Make sure you download the LIVE 5 FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP for continuous updates!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 62.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Late. High 68.

FRIDAY: Rain Likely. Freezing Rain Possible in Northern Areas. Temps dropping into the 30s.

SATURDAY: Freezing Rain or Rain Possible Early. Afternoon Sunshine. High 41.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 47.

