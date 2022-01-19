Georgetown Co. going virtual Friday because of winter weather

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District says they are going virtual Friday because of expected inclement weather.

The district says all schools and facilities will be closed and all school activities, including athletic events, are canceled for Friday and Saturday.

Officials with the district say that the day will not have to be made up and asynchronous instruction will be provided to all students.

The district says they will continue to monitor conditions.

