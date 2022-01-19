Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help located 15-year-old

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old from the Murrells Inlet area.

The sheriff’s office says they are trying to find Isaiah Cobbler, who they describe as 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

He was reportedly last seen on Monday.

The sheriff’s office says he has no medical issues and is not considered to be endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

