SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help located 15-year-old

The sheriff’s office says they are trying to find Isaiah Cobbler, who they describe as 6 feet...
The sheriff’s office says they are trying to find Isaiah Cobbler, who they describe as 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old from the Murrells Inlet area.

The sheriff’s office says they are trying to find Isaiah Cobbler, who they describe as 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

He was reportedly last seen on Monday.

The sheriff’s office says he has no medical issues and is not considered to be endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police Spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
SLED confirms ID of man killed in officer-involved shooting
Mount Pleasant Police said a total of 16 people have been arrested on various charges in...
Police announce 16 arrests in ‘Operation X-Posed,’ targeting child exploitation
Crews responded to the Hawthorne Suites on Northwoods Boulevard at approximately 5:52 a.m.
Crews battle early-morning fire at N. Charleston hotel
Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say an 83-year-old woman reported missing...
Elderly woman reported missing from Berkeley County found safe
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Officials with the district say that the day will not have to be made up and asynchronous...
Georgetown Co. going virtual Friday because of winter weather
The group Stand as One is holding a news conference Wednesday on a deadly North Charleston...
Group: ‘The family just wants answers’ in N. Charleston officer-involved shooting
Current positions include welders, machine operators, material handlers, assemblers, IT Help...
Working Wednesdays: SafeRack in Andrews is hiring for several positions
A Walgreens store located at 1115 Old Town Rd. in Charleston failed to comply with federal...
US Dept. of Labor: Charleston Walgreens employed 12-year-old worker