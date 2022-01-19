“A huge loss,” Friends remember Lowcountry civil rights leader

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the family of Abe Jenkins prepares final arrangements, friends are reminiscing about the good work he accomplished throughout his life.

The activist and modern civil rights leader of the Lowcountry died on Martin Luther King Day.

READ MORE: Lowcountry leaders remember civil rights activist Abe Jenkins

“Abe Jenkins was always about ‘We the People.’ Doesn’t matter what color, what creed,” Rep. Wendell Gilliard said.

“He was just an all-around good guy. He never had a bad thing to say about anybody,” Friend Kevin Hollinshead said. “He found the good even in people that were questionable. That was Abe.”

Jenkins dedicated his life to the people around him, the essence of his family tree.

Following in the footsteps of his grandfather civil rights leader Esau Jenkins, who helped found the Progressive Club of John’s Island, Jenkins served as the sitting chairman.

Hollinshead remembers he was there when his neighbors needed him most.

“A huge loss. I can remember during the COVID, the beginning of COVID, Abe worked with me to make sure that families got fed in the community during the drought time, he also worked to help small businesses get funding,” Hollinshead said.

His political activism spread far and wide across the Palmetto State.

He served as the political director of the South Carolina Democratic Party and worked for both of President Obama’s campaigns.

In 2018, Rep. Gilliard presented him with the Martin Luther King picture award. Gilliard says, he embodied the entire spirit of the accolade.

Jenkins died from COVID-19 complications on Monday.

From now on, Gilliard says MLK day, also known as a day of service, will now help to remind the younger generations of Jenkins’ work.

Paving the way to better their communities, like his father, Abraham, and grandfather did for him.

That would be the way to honor him, Gilliard said.

“He was always aggressive about making a statement about involving young people,” he said. That they should clean up their communities, stop the shootings, get a good education, be productive in your community, take on social issues.”

Jenkins was 66 years old.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.