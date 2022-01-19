SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee obtains phone records for Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle

FILE - The Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records for Eric Trump, one of former President...
FILE - The Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records for Eric Trump, one of former President Donald Trump's sons, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, shown here at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed and obtained phone records for former President Donald Trump’s son Eric and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who’s engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

In a marked escalation of the investigation, this appears to be the first time the select committee has issued a subpoena targeting a member of the Trump family.

The phone records are part of a larger investigation into who was communicating before, during and after Jan. 6.

Eric Trump and Guilfoyle both spoke at the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse that preceded the attack on the Capitol.

The committee has already subpoenaed phone records for more than 100 people in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Clinton D. Proctor, a 57-year-old male from...
Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after Amtrak train vs. vehicle crash
The Charleston Fire Department responded Saturday afternoon to a deadly fire on Athens Court.
Coroner identifies elderly victim of deadly Charleston house fire
Mount Pleasant Police said a total of 16 people have been arrested on various charges in...
Police announce 16 arrests in ‘Operation X-Posed,’ targeting child exploitation
Source: Pickens Police Dept. via Facebook
SC police arrest ‘Elsa’ during winter storm, warn ‘accomplice’ still at large
The Carnival Sunshine arrived in Charleston Harbor early Monday morning, marking the end of the...
Carnival Sunshine returns from cruise, set to depart Monday afternoon

Latest News

A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm
DD2 says that because of the growing number of COVID-related situations in their school and...
Beech Hill Elementary School temporarily going to virtual learning
Major airlines are warning 5G cell service may trigger a "devastating impact" to air travel.
5G fears: Airlines warn of "devastating impact"
Cars cross a load-posted bridge in Lexington County on Jan. 18, 2022.
SCDOT lays out priorities for using $275M for bridges from infrastructure law
The vote came after an hour-long meeting at district headquarters in Moncks Corner, Tuesday...
Berkeley Co. Schools votes to allot $1.5M in federal funds to increase pay for substitute teachers