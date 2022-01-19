Lowcountry high school basketball scores (1/18)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Academic Magnet 46, Hanahan 45 - Malik Horry had 18 points for Hanahan in a losing effort

Baptist Hill 97, Military Magnet Academy 64

Bishop England 54, North Charleston 47 - Elliott Sanders had 21 points while Cole Alexander added 18 to lead BE who improve to 10-10 with the win. North Charleston falls to 9-7 despite 14 points from Monquese Jenkins.

Cane Bay 54, Goose Creek 45 - The Cobras were led by Robert Mcleod who had 17 points while Goose Creek’s Elijah Dates had 16.

Ft. Dorchester 99, Stall 75

James Island 64, Hilton Head 42

Lucy G. Beckham 72, Bluffton 48 - Noah Bailes had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bengals who improve to 13-4.

Oceanside Collegiate 69, Battery Creek 29

Patrick Henry Academy 69, Colleton Prep 23

Philip Simmons 87, Timberland 61

Pinewood Prep 73, Cathedral Academy 60

Summerville 60, West Ashley 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop England 78, North Charleston 17 - Ally Dominiak led a balanced scoring effort for BE with 15 points. The Bishops improve to 10-6 while the Cougars fall to 2-9.

Cane Bay 41, Goose Creek 37 - Alaina Nettles scored 16 points to lead the Cobras to the win. The Gators were led by Samiya Grant who had 11.

Cathedral Academy 48, Pinewood Prep 47

Hilton Head Island 46, James Island 44

Military Magnet Academy 89, Baptist Hill 11

Patrick Henry Academy 70, Colleton Prep 35

Porter-Gaud 48, Seneca 23

R.B. Stall 81, Fort Dorchester 76

St. John’s Christian Academy 56, Clarendon Hall Academy 27

Summerville 48, West Ashley 23

