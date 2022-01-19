Man out on bond after reportedly threatening people with a machete

SC Lottery
Michael Lesser was arrested and charged with Public Disorderly Conduct and Fail to Stop for Blue Light.(Charleston County Jail)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is out on bond after officers with the Charleston Police Department say he threatened people in downtown Charleston with a machete.

Michael Lesser was arrested and charged with Public Disorderly Conduct and Fail to Stop for Blue Light.

Police say they were called out to Kings Street on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in regards to a man yelling and threatening people with a machete in his hands.

Officers yelled out for Lesser to stop, then he ignored the officers and drove away from a parking spot, an incident report stated.

After a short, slow chase through downtown he was eventually arrested near the South Carolina Aquarium, the incident report stated.

Lesser’s bond was set at $5,257.

