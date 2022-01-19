Mount Pleasant residents show concern over potential rezoning

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Planning Commission is set to vote on a rezoning request that could bring changes to a small neighborhood just off Highway 17.

“Outside the neighborhood, it’s concrete and asphalt. We are surrounded by commercial Mount Pleasant,” says Chad McPeters, who lives in the neighborhood. “This is like a time capsule of Mt. Pleasant 50 years ago. This is one of the last little gems left in Mount Pleasant.”

The small community neighbors call ‘Louise Terrace’ is surrounded by commercial development and high-density apartment buildings. The rezoning request on the Planning Commission’s agenda is to rezone part of the Louise Terrace to a Townhouse District, potentially allowing for townhouses to be right next to and across from houses over half a century old.

While the request does not directly affect McPeters’ house, his concern transcends the rezoning vote at Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting.

McPeters says his fear is high-density developments changing the character of the neighborhood, potentially bringing in more traffic and fitting new infrastructure in a small neighborhood that neighbors say is already experiencing issues like flooding.

While he is not against development, McPeters says a vote to change the zoning in a small neighborhood is only “putting a foot in the door for bigger, high-density development.”

“Growth is a great thing until it’s unregulated, unsupported and unsustainable, and then it becomes a cancer,” McPeters says.

The decades-old neighborhood is still in the very early stages of seeing any potential for development, in fact, a rezoning request is just the very beginning, which is why several residents plan to attend the Planning Commission meeting.

“You can see right now, there’s no high-density houses here right now,” McPeters says. “There are no giant developments. It’s all single-family houses, and that’s the way we want it to stay. I’d just like to ask them to say no to the rezoning.”

Wednesday’s vote covers only one property in the small neighborhood, but the commission says votes on other properties are “forthcoming.”

Other area residents say they are open to the potential for change, and that rezoning and development are inevitable in a fast-growing city like Mt. Pleasant.

The Mount Pleasant Planning Commission meeting is set for Wednesday at 5 p.m. You can find the full meeting agenda here.

