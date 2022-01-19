Patriots Point offering free admission to low-income families

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum announced their participation in a program to make the museum accessible to low-income families.

The museum announced on Wednesday that they joined Museums for All.

The program offers free admission at participating museums for families participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

SNAP participants can receive free admission for up to four people by showing their Electronic Benefits Transfer card at the ticket window.

“Every child should have the chance to come aboard our historic ships regardless of their family’s financial situation,” Patriots Point Executive Director Dr. Rorie Cartier said. “It is a joy to see children’s eyes light up as they walk onto the USS Yorktown for the very first time. They hear the stories of heroes, learn about history, and develop patriotism by walking through our halls. Making this experience more accessible will allow Patriots Point to have a lifelong positive impact on the community.”

Museums for All is a program from the Institute of Museum and Library Services designed to give children and their families access to museums.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.