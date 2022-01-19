SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: SC health department to hold briefing on COVID-19 surge

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will answer questions about the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases Wednesday.(Drew Aunkst)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will answer questions about the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler will host the briefing at 2 p.m. from Columbia.

Earlier in the day, the agency reported 10,744 new COVID-19 cases and an increased positivity rate of 33.4%, up from Tuesday’s 32.7%. DHEC reports COVID-19 data on a 48-hour delay, so those numbers reflect test results from Monday.

The agency set a record in single-day new COVID-19 cases over the weekend with Sunday’s report (which examined data collected last Friday), with 20,337 cases.

DHEC did not report data on Monday because of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, instead reporting four days’ worth of data on Tuesday. The four days of data took the state’s death toll over 15,000.

