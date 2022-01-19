SC reports more than 10K new COVID-19 cases, increase in positivity rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,744 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and an increased positivity rate.

DHEC’s data listed 8,440 confirmed and 2,304 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Monday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

Wednesday’s 10,744 cases continue a downward trend in positive cases since Sunday’s record single-day case count.

NEW CASES Beaufort County 132 57 189 Berkeley County 446 185 631 Charleston County 502 171 673 Colleton County 26 7 33 Dorchester County 281 104 385 Georgetown County 54 49 103 Williamsburg County 51 23 74

The data also included 14 deaths, nine of which were listed as confirmed and five were listed as probable.

The positivity rate was listed at 33.4%, up from Tuesday’s 32.7%.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,000 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 976,704 260,028 1,236,732 Total Deaths 12,966 2,063 15,029

