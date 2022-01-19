SC reports more than 10K new COVID-19 cases, increase in positivity rate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,744 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and an increased positivity rate.
DHEC’s data listed 8,440 confirmed and 2,304 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Monday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.
Wednesday’s 10,744 cases continue a downward trend in positive cases since Sunday’s record single-day case count.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|132
|57
|189
|Berkeley County
|446
|185
|631
|Charleston County
|502
|171
|673
|Colleton County
|26
|7
|33
|Dorchester County
|281
|104
|385
|Georgetown County
|54
|49
|103
|Williamsburg County
|51
|23
|74
The data also included 14 deaths, nine of which were listed as confirmed and five were listed as probable.
The positivity rate was listed at 33.4%, up from Tuesday’s 32.7%.
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,000 deaths.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|976,704
|260,028
|1,236,732
|Total Deaths
|12,966
|2,063
|15,029
WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.
WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.