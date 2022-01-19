SC Lottery
SC reports more than 10K new COVID-19 cases, increase in positivity rate

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,744 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and an increased positivity rate.

DHEC’s data listed 8,440 confirmed and 2,304 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Monday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

Wednesday’s 10,744 cases continue a downward trend in positive cases since Sunday’s record single-day case count.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County13257189
Berkeley County446185631
Charleston County502171673
Colleton County26733
Dorchester County281104385
Georgetown County5449103
Williamsburg County512374

The data also included 14 deaths, nine of which were listed as confirmed and five were listed as probable.

The positivity rate was listed at 33.4%, up from Tuesday’s 32.7%.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,000 deaths.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases976,704260,0281,236,732
Total Deaths12,9662,06315,029

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



