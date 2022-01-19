Several grade levels at DD2 schools transitioning to temporary virtual learning

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two says grade levels at several schools are now transitioning to temporary virtual learning amid a COVID surge.

The district says 6th grade at Alston Middle School, Kindergarten and 3rd grade at Joseph Pye Elementary School and 4th grade at Spann Elementary School are transitioning to virtual learning.

DD2 Spokesperson Jennifer Passmore says the virtual learning begins Friday and lasts through next Friday, Jan 28.

The district is scheduled to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 31.

During this period, students from these grade levels, including Virtual Academy students, will be provided meals at no cost through curbside pickup.

Meals for the week, including breakfast and lunch, will be available for pick up on Thursday, from 4-7 p.m.

Students from Alston Middle School and Spann Elementary School can pick up their meals at Alston Middle School, 500 Bryan St.

Students from Joseph Pye Elementary School can pick up meals at their school, 9701 Patriot Blvd.

