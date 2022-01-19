Six displaced after Myrtle Beach area home goes up in flames
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are investigating what sparked a house fire late Tuesday night in the Myrtle Beach area.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire on Myers Lane at 11:20 p.m., officials say.
The fire was extinguished with no reported injuries.
According to HCFR, six people were displaced and are being offered assistance from the Red Cross.
Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District also responded to the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.